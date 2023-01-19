This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions

Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven.

Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how innocuous it is, Newfield boasts as its most famous resident a man named Job Bickell Ellis (1829–1905), a mycologist known for his collection and classification of fungi. I think that pretty much sums up Newfield.

Wikimedia/Townsquare Media illustration Wikimedia/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

But don’t let that fool you.

First off, let's talk about the main attraction: The Palace of Depression. So named because it was assembled from random materials by George Daynor, an eccentric gold miner who lost his fortune in the Wall Street crash of 1929. Hence the depressing name.

The Palace of Depression via Facebook The Palace of Depression via Facebook loading...

Next up, the annual Borough of Newfield Community Day which is a celebration of the town. A day for family, friends, and neighbors.

Every fall, townies gather for all-day fun for the entire family with inflatable bounces, carnival games, a pumpkin patch, face painting, and a fantasy photo shoot.

There's also a chicken barbecue (benefiting Newfield Swim Club) and other food truck vendors.

The people walk around the grove and check out the craft and product vendors as well.

Everything kicks off with a parade at noon, starting from the corner of Catawba and Boulevard. It’s the main event. Now, I know what you're thinking, "A parade in a tiny town? How exciting can that be?"

But let me tell you, the creativity and community spirit put into this will blow your mind.

Then, there’s the Matchbox Road Museum, the spot your childhood self has always yearned to go to.

Matchbox Road Museum via Facebook Matchbox Road Museum via Facebook loading...

Like many good niche museums, this collection began as the hobby of Newfield local Everett Marshall.

When the collection outgrew his basement, he established the museum. If you were a matchbox collector, you shouldn’t miss it.

There's also the reportedly haunted lake-house restaurant right on picturesque Lona Lake. A former inn, there are rumors of rooms having been rented by the hour, an illegal brothel, and a basement-located speakeasy during Prohibition.

There are also tales of Al Capone having frequented the place. It’s really something to see and experience.

But perhaps the best part of Newfield is its people. The residents here are friendly, down-to-earth, and always up for a good time.

Whether it's a backyard barbecue or a pickup game of softball at the town park, there's always a sense of camaraderie and belonging.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

So next time you're driving through South Jersey, make sure to stop by Newfield.

You may just fall in love with this tiny town, just like anyone who visits does. And who knows, you may even end up sticking around to hang out with the ghosts.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

