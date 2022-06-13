This stunning and smart Instacart shopper came to my home today

For anyone who thinks that delivery-app drivers are lazy or can’t or won’t hold down a full-time job, I’d like to introduce you to Giovanna D’Esposito. The number one Instacart delivery person in NJ.

Everyone knows if I can have stuff delivered to my home, I will choose that over leaving the house anytime. It has become the ultimate convenience to pick up your phone, order groceries and have them brought right to you. But not everybody has jumped on the delivery bandwagon as I have.

AP AP loading...

The other day we were discussing Instacart on the air and I mentioned that it is the only way I buy groceries anymore. And there were people who said they’d rather just shop themselves because they’d had experiences with less-than-stellar Instacart shoppers.

I admit that every once in a while Instacart drivers can be hit or miss. Sometimes they get things wrong or they make bad substitutions for the things you ordered. Sometimes you can tell they just don’t care. But on Friday, I had an experience with an Instacart driver who was not just the best at what she does but also happened to be beautiful and sharp as a whip.

I want to shout out one of New Jersey’s best and brightest, Giovana D’esposito.

Photo provided by Giovana D’esposito Photo provided by Giovana D’esposito loading...

We met when she was trying to navigate bringing me the groceries while my front door was inaccessible due to construction. This 20-year-old woman was so impressive. Wise beyond her years, and so model-like, tall and gorgeous I had to bring my husband out just to get a peek at her. (I’m the best wife, aren’t I?)

Not only does Giovanna treat Instacart like a business, she’s figured out how to do it in the most expedient and efficient way where she can earn the most for her time doing it.

And as stunning as she looks, she’s no shrinking violet. On a hot, late Friday afternoon during which most women her age, (especially if they look like THAT, ) would be sunning on a beach, Giovanna was carrying in tons of groceries, including two cases of water, without so much as a bead of sweat. And then she was on her way to deliver her many other orders.

Photo Provided by Giovana D’esposito Photo Provided by Giovana D’esposito loading...

Before she left, my husband and I practically tackled this impressive young woman in the driveway and asked what her plans were for her life. She’s smart, thoughtful and just generally badass. This woman is going to go far.

In fact, I’m trying to figure out a way to raise her tip but apparently you now only have 24 hours to increase it. So, if you see Giovanna on one of your Instacart order runs, make sure you give her a little extra love. She’s going places.

Now, let’s be honest. Had she not been as perfect at her job as she was, it still would’ve been OK. After all, it would be worth getting the wrong brand of tuna just to see that angel-like face in your doorway, am I right?

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey