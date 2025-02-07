This spot was just named NJ’s top hidden gem for Valentine’s Day

Listen up, love birds! Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Do you know where you’re going to take your special someone for your romantic dinner?

Are you going to go to one of your standard places or to a special restaurant?

If you haven’t made your plans yet, you might want to consider this NJ eatery that was just ranked as one of the best hidden gems in the state for a romantic night out.

Zinfandel Grill surveyed over 3,000 diners, asking participants to share personal picks for the best hidden-gem restaurants to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

They found a list of lesser-known spots that may not have fame, but have charm, atmosphere, and most importantly, excellent food.

So what restaurants stuck out to Garden State couples?

Saddle River Inn

Saddle River

@saddleriverinn - Instagram @saddleriverinn - Instagram loading...

Nestled in a restored 18th-century barn along the Saddle River, this BYOB restaurant offers a sophisticated French-inspired dining experience.

The rustic elegance of the setting perfectly complements the seasonally changing menu, creating an intimate culinary sanctuary that celebrates both local history and contemporary cuisine.

@saddleriverinn - Instagram @saddleriverinn - Instagram loading...

You can check out their website here.

@saddleriverinn - Instagram @saddleriverinn - Instagram loading...

Also making the list was Rosie’s Ocean Gate in Ocean Gate, NJ.

A beloved local restaurant capturing the essence of New Jersey's coastal dining in Ocean Gate, Rosie's offers a community-driven approach to seaside cuisine that celebrates the region's maritime heritage.

These restaurants prove that you don’t need Michelin stars or exclusivity to provide a magical Valentine’s night dinner. All that matters is your heartfelt experiences and exceptional food in cozy settings that make the evening truly special.

@saddleriverinn - Instagram @saddleriverinn - Instagram loading...

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Jersey's top 10 spots for soup Many soup destinations are featured, so find the one closest to you! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.