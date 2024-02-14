This secret, hidden tiny NJ spot is huge for local art talent

Asbury Park has truly become the Mecca for art and music during its Renaissance in the past 20 years.

So it’s no surprise that this is the city that houses one of NJ’s finest art venues, one that allows new, upcoming local artists to showcase their work.

The gem of an art venue I'm about to share is so discreet, that you might have overlooked it entirely. Welcome to Asbury Park's hidden treasure: Locals Art Space.

Despite its modest size, this quaint gallery proudly showcases a diverse collection of 60 artworks from over a dozen talented local artists.

With monthly exhibitions, lively opening receptions, and year-round events, there's always something captivating happening at this Main Street haven.

According to the asburygirl.com beyond its artistic offerings, Locals Art Space thrives on community and creativity.

Witnessing the beautifully curated exhibitions, perfectly balanced without feeling cramped, is nothing short of miraculous—an achievement that founding artist Patricia Arroyo aims for with each monthly showcase.

Themes like "Peace and Love" set the tone, inviting artists to contribute their unique perspectives.

The article goes on to say that on the first Saturday of every month, the gallery comes alive with member artists and art enthusiasts converging for an atmosphere brimming with camaraderie and positivity.

And when the weather cooperates, Locals Art Space expands its footprint with an inviting outdoor area, providing ample space for gatherings under a sprawling tent.

After two years of nurturing Locals Art Gallery, the project earned 501(c)(3) status in 2022, thanks to the unwavering support of the local community.

Operating Thursday through Sunday, Locals Art Space remains an important center of artistic expression and collaboration.

Locals Art Space welcomes new ideas and ventures, from artist-led classes and workshops to community events hosted within its walls.

According to the piece, even the gallery's bathroom serves as a canvas for creative expression, exemplifying the transformative power of art.

A visit to this perfect space not only shows its significance to artists but also underscores its invaluable contribution to the vibrancy of Asbury Park.

Locals Art Space is truly a hidden gem worth discovering.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

