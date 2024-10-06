This scary central NJ attraction is great for Halloween

I don’t know about you but I hate jumps-cares. So imagine my surprise when I was convinced to go to Field of Terror in East Windsor, NJ.

When you go at nighttime, the scare actors are out the minute you park the car. At this point, I was already freaking out. Once you walk in and get your ticket, you walk out to a field with entrances to every haunted maze.

We chose to go on the Kornfield of Carnage. I have to admit the design and the actors were really good. I was scared but I started to have fun.

After the first haunted maze, we decided to grab some food from a common area with a bunch of vendors.

After some food, we went on the haunted hayride, where scare actors jumped onto the ride while we drove. I can say by this point, I was thoroughly freaked out.

After we got off the hayride, some actors started to chase us out the exit and I think I was ready to call it a night after this.

For those, like me, who don’t enjoy being jumpscared, Field of Terror offers some daytime activities. You can go on a normal hayride, go through the corn maze without any scare actors, or get some sweet treats.

With Halloween right around the corner and fall weather upon us, this is a great spot to spend with family during the day and friends at night. I might not be back for the scares, but I would go back just to enjoy some fall festivities.

