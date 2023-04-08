This restaurant is dubbed New Jersey’s best family pizza joint

There is such a passionate love for food here in New Jersey, but you could certainly make the argument that pizza is really New Jersey's food Holy Grail.

You might get an argument from residents of New York on this one, but an absolute case can be made that New Jersey has the best pizza of any state in the nation, and most states wouldn't even argue the point with you.

And if there is one thing that is more important to New Jersey residents than their beloved pizza, it is of course their beloved family. So when you combine family and pizza, you are in rarified New Jersey air.

And that is exactly what the fine folks at Family Minded did when they decided to name the best family pizza restaurant in each state. That is certainly not an easy choice in the Garden State, but they made a good one.

They got to choose from some of the best pizza places in the world, after all, New Jersey is in the famed "Pizza Belt", and it may not surprise you at all to find out their choice came out of Jersey City.

According to their selection, the best place to go for an amazing family pizza experience here in the Garden State is a well-known place called Razza.

It may be their locally sourced ingredients or it may be all the years of making families happy with their great food, or it may be a combination of both. But whatever the reason is, you've got to try New Jersey's best family pizza joint in the whole state.

