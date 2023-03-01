This popular chicken chain is bringing another location to NJ

Raising Cane’s, a rapidly expanding restaurant chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has gotten another New Jersey location approved.

According to the Courier Post, Deptford has approved plans for a new store near the Deptford Mall.

Raising Cane’s has also announced plans for locations in Cherry Hill, Marlton, and Burlington in South Jersey.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. The restaurant chain specializes in serving chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and their signature Cane's sauce.

The concept sounds kind of crazy….a restaurant that only serves chicken fingers? The founder, Todd Graves, got a low mark in a business class with the concept and no banks would lend money to build his first restaurant, but he has gotten the last laugh as the chain now has over 600 locations in the United States as well as in several other countries, including Canada, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The chain is named after the founder’s Labrador Retriever.

Our concept is simple and unique … we only have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals,” the Raising Cane’s website states. “At Raising Cane’s you get an exceptionally high-quality product served quickly and conveniently. We can do this because we offer a limited menu.

They only serve chicken fingers, but if you want, they’ll put three of them on a bun and call it a sandwich for you.

