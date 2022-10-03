This online shop has tons of New Jersey themed gifts

If you ever find yourself wondering what to do in New Jersey, I suggest visiting the New Jersey Isn’t Boring website. You can find day trips in the state, where to eat and drink, and now, where to shop for your favorite New Jerseyan.

The NJIB store is online only and is featured both on Etsy and Bonfire.

This isn’t a commercial for NJIB, but I think that they have really unique gifts specially tailored for those who love (or miss) New Jersey. They have clothing, signs, ornaments, posters and more. If you can find these items elsewhere, I haven’t seen it. Of course, the store is open in time for the holidays.

Check out some of these New Jersey-centric gifts (or maybe you’ll keep them for yourself!):

Etsy Etsy loading...

There’s this New Jersey print highlighting some of the state’s more notable locations.

Etsy Etsy loading...

This needs to be posted at every New Jersey beach.

Etsy Etsy loading...

Etsy Etsy loading...

Well, that doesn’t settle the debate.

Etsy Etsy loading...

You can pick your side.

Bonfire Bonfire loading...

Well, that debate is settled: Central Jersey exists!

Bonfire Bonfire loading...

How about a “Spruce Springsteen” ugly sweater?

Etsy Etsy loading...

Or a Christmas ornament?

Etsy Etsy loading...

Holiday stickers

Shop early, there’s no telling how long these one-of-a-kind gifts will last.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.