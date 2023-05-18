This Ocean County, NJ mansion for sale is breathtaking inside and out



Ocean County has some spectacular waterfront homes and I’ve found one that measures up with the best of them.

It’s in Long Beach Township and is priced to move at $8.69 million. Of course, it’s on the water and offers over 9,000 square feet of living space.


I know I can’t afford it when I see the phrase “main house” in the listing; if there’s more than one house, I’m out. But, the main house has 9 bedrooms and 12 baths with a total of 9,104 square feet.


As far as amenities go, the estate has everything you would expect in the main house:

A media room with an ice cream parlor and a coffee bar

A home office, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace

A dining room

Fully-equipped kitchen with two dishwashers, double ovens, warming oven, two sinks, and double refrigerator

A walk-in pantry

A sitting room

An elevator

A gym

A sauna

A gas fireplace in the master bedroom

A game room

A freshwater swimming pool with an ionization system & travertine decking

Two hot tubs

A pool cabana with a full kitchen

A pool house

Extensive decking around the home

Secured property with a gated entry

Extensive outdoor lighting

A four-car garage

Control4 smart home


The masterpiece of an entryway.


I’ve never been classy enough to have a spiral staircase.


Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and commanding ocean views at the same time.


The formal dining room.


A spectacular chandelier and skylight.


The gourmet kitchen

Plenty of room to entertain in the kitchen or eat.


The ocean views are amazing


The office is pretty sweet


It has its own bar and tavern


The game room


The master bathroom


It has a freshwater pool and two hot tubs


The pool house has its own kitchen.


The property tax bill in 2022 was $96,190

