This is hands down one of the scariest things New Jersey has done in a long time. And if you ask me, you can thank state Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, for pushing it forward.

Here’s what’s happening: A bill called S3240 just passed the Senate Health Committee. If it becomes law, every single person in New Jersey who gets any kind of vaccine will be automatically entered into a government tracking system. It’s called the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS), and yes—it’s exactly as creepy as it sounds.

The state says it’s about “consolidating immunization records” and helping track disease outbreaks. But think about what that actually means: a centralized, electronic registry that knows every shot you’ve ever had, and possibly every shot you haven’t.

Proposed vaccine registry law leaves no choice

And what’s even worse is that you’re automatically enrolled. You don’t even get a choice unless you go out of your way to opt out. And if you don’t even know this exists, how would you know to opt out?

This kind of policy opens the door to all sorts of government overreach. If they can track your vaccine records without your consent, what’s next? Will your status be shared with schools, employers, and insurance companies? And what if your personal medical choices don’t line up with what the state decides is “correct”?

We’ve seen how these systems can be abused. Just look at what’s happening in New York. The people who decline certain vaccines are being targeted. Check out this creepy Team meeting leaked to icandecide.org

This isn’t about public health anymore. It’s about control. And it should send a chill down your spine.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

