The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, a longtime summer favorite in Readington, has been canceled again for 2025. It’s the second year in a row without it. Organizers blamed rising costs, tricky logistics, and unpredictable weather. It’s a tough loss for a lot of families who made it a tradition.

But there’s a bright spot. The Warren County Hot Air Balloons, Arts & Crafts Festival is happening June 7 and 8, 2025 (rain date June 14–15), and it has everything you’d want from a summer event. It takes place at Warren County Community College in Washington, and it’s very family-friendly.

There will be hot air balloon displays, tethered rides ($30 for adults, $20 for kids), live music, food trucks, crafts, a car and truck show, and even a robot dog named SPOT. Kids can enjoy lawn games, chalk art contests, juggling shows, and a 1.2-mile walking trail to burn off some energy.

Balloon launches happen in the evening, weather permitting, and full flight bookings are available ahead of time. You can also check out drone demos and the robot combat competition with up to 75 battling bots.

Advance tickets (available through June 5) are $10 for adults, $4 for kids, and $40 for a family pack including parking. After that, prices go up a bit. You can also skip parking altogether and catch a shuttle from Tractor Supply on Route 57.

It’s the kind of event that New Jersey is famous for, and New Jersey families love to share together. Bring a blanket, grab something from the food trucks, and just enjoy the view.

