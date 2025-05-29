I know what you’re thinking.

Atlantic City is for gamblers. Slot machines, buffets, and maybe a sad little tribute show, right?. If you haven’t been to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino lately, you’re missing one of the best entertainment venues not just in New Jersey, but honestly, the whole country.

The Etess Arena at Hard Rock is massive, modern, and sounds incredible. It has those actual goosebumps-level acoustics. And this summer’s lineup is absolutely stacked.

What to see at Hard Rock Atlantic City this summer

Let’s start with something fun and unexpected: My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure kicks things off June 6 and 7 at Sound Waves. If you love over-the-top comedy with a Jersey twist, this is your night out.

Then it’s one hit after another: Queens of the Stone Age rocks the Etess Arena on June 13, and if you’re more into dancing than head-banging, Michael Jackson: The Ultimate Experience is playing the same weekend in the smaller, more intimate Sound Waves theater.

Micheal Jackson, Michael Shuman of Queens of the Stone Age

Comedy lovers, this one’s for you: Tom Segura is doing back-to-back nights on June 20 and 21. He’s huge right now, and these shows will definitely sell out.

Tom Segura

And if you grew up screaming Incubus lyrics into your steering wheel (guilty), they’re hitting the Etess stage on June 27. Followed by the legendary Jackson Browne the next night. Two completely different vibes, both totally worth the trip.

Jackson Browne, Brandon Boyd of Incubus

You don’t need to gamble. You don’t even need to stay overnight. Just show up, grab a drink, soak in the music, and maybe rediscover how cool Atlantic City can still be.