This NJ town was just named best romantic weekend getaway

It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day to plan a romantic getaway for two but we’ll just call this a coincidence since this loving holiday is right around the corner.

Sometimes you just need a little escape with your significant other.

It doesn’t have to be a far travel. Staycations are just as good and in New Jersey, there are plenty of romantic places to go to.

Romantic couple in restaurant Vasyl Dolmatov loading...

New Jersey has it all, small-town bed and breakfasts, luxurious hotel spas, lakeside homes, mountain cabins, all of these places speak the language of love.

Thrillist.com sends their staff all over the country to find the best of the best and this time, they have picked the most romantic weekend getaway in each state.

Before we get to New Jersey, let’s take a road trip.

If you want to cross the border to Pennsylvania for a romantic getaway, you’ll want to head over to the town of Jim Thorpe.

It’s part of the Pocono Mountains but gives off a small-town feel instead of a mountain one. They say it’s often compared to Switzerland.

There’s access to the ski slopes and horseback riding and some of the most beautiful Victorian homes.

If you want to cross over the other border into New York, Thrillist named Windham the most romantic getaway in that state (if you were thinking NYC, think again!).

It’s a town in the Catskill Mountains with farm-to-table restaurants, scenic hiking, and skiing, and home to one of the most romantic places in the area, the Eastwind Hotel.

But if you’re looking for the most perfect romantic getaway in New Jersey, according to Thrillist.com, you’ll want to head to Cape May.

It’s not your average Jersey Shore town. Cape May has some of the best restaurants, wineries, breweries, theaters, and museums.

They have great bed and breakfasts or you can stay at a luxurious hotel.

Whether you want to enjoy the beach in the summer,

or watch the snow fall on this shore town,

Cape May is the place to escape.

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.