This NJ town is the 6th richest in the whole country

New Jersey is a state that is well-known for its affluence. Home to some of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the United States, it boasts an impressive number of cities and towns that are home to high-net-worth individuals.

According to a 2020 report by Bloomberg, the state had the highest percentage of millionaire households in the country, with more than 7% of all households boasting a net worth of $1 million or more.

However, not all areas of New Jersey are created equal when it comes to wealth. In fact, the disparity between the state's richest and poorest cities is stark, with some neighborhoods experiencing poverty rates that are among the highest in the country.

Despite this, New Jersey remains a perfect destination for wealthy individuals looking for a high standard of living, access to top-rated schools, and proximity to New York City.

According to worldpopulationreview.com, Bloomberg did a study that ranked the richest towns in the US.

Short Hills (a section of Millburn) made the top 10 list at number 6.

The study found that 37 of the 100 richest cities are located in six counties in the United States.

Westchester County, New York (nine); Bergen County, New Jersey (seven); Fairfield County, Connecticut (five); Los Angeles County, California (five); Cook County, Illinois (six); and Montgomery County, Maryland (five).

This report also listed the top 50 wealthiest towns in the country, and a few other New Jersey towns did make the list.

For example, Upper Saddle River, Upper Montclair, North Caldwell and Glen Ridge. But those towns have annual median salaries in “only” the mid-upper 200,000s, while in short Hills, the Median salary is in the 360,000s.

(On a completely random but personal note, my hometown, Hillsborough, California, bests Short Hills at number 5, with a median income of 373,174. I was excited to see it listed here in the top 10)

The number one wealthiest town listed here on the top 10 is Atherton California, which is not surprising since it’s one of the suburbs included in the area they call Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay area.

But a quick perusal of this list will illustrate just how wealthy Short Hills is. And that it’s in VERY impressive company

Take a look at the top 10:

Atherton, CA ($450,696)

Scarsdale, NY ($417,335)

Cherry Hills Village, CO ($394,259)

Los Altos Hills, CA ($386,174)

Hillsborough, CA ($373,128)

Short Hills, NJ ($367,491)

Highland Park, TX ($358,994)

Darien, CT ($341,090)

Bronxville, NY ($340,448)

Glencoe, IL ($339,883)

