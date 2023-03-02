This NJ restaurant was voted the one must-visit in the state

We all have the go-to restaurant that we can’t get enough of. Whether it’s the food (it’s almost always the food), the atmosphere, or even both, it’s what pulls us in and makes us want to go back for more.

The food scene in New Jersey is literally on point. There is always a great restaurant no matter what of kind of food you are in the mood for and there are so many that you can try a new one every weekend.

So if you’re looking for THE place to go to in New Jersey, you might want to check out the list that 247wallst.com put together of the one must-visit restaurant in every state.

They definitely put a lot of thought into picking each restaurant, between Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews and publications from experts at Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, and more.

Before I get to the one must-visit restaurant in New Jersey, let’s take a look at the tri-state and other surrounding states that are drivable from the Garden State. You might want to take a road trip to try these places out too:

New York

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant in New York City

Located underneath Grand Central Station, this place is known for its seafood, especially its oysters.

Pennsylvania

Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

With more than 30 food stalls inside, this place is an experience in itself.

Connecticut

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven

If you’re into Neapolitan-style pizza with a thin, charred crust coming from a coal fire oven, you’ll love this famous pizza.

Delaware

Charcoal Pit in Wilmington

Talk about local! This establishment is not only known for its sandwiches and burgers but its ice cream sundaes are named after local high school teams.

Maryland

Schultz’s Crab House in Essex

When you think of Maryland, you think of crabs and that’s exactly what this place is known for. But it’s not just crack-the-shells with a mallet crab. You can also get crab dip, crab cakes, crab soup, and crab in all other forms. Don’t forget to wash it down with an ice cold beer.

Rhode Island

Mantunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingston

247wallst.com calls this place a seafood lover's paradise which makes total sense since a lot of seafood products come from the RI coast. This restaurant even has its own oyster beds.

And now for New Jersey.

The Lido Restaurant in Hackensack was voted the one must-visit restaurant in our state.

This retro-style restaurant has a real jukebox playing classic rock from the 60s and 70s and serves up some great food like veal parmigiana, thin-crust pizza, and a “world famous” sliced steak sandwich.

What do you think? Have you been to The Lido Restaurant? Do you agree with this list? Let me know your suggestions for the one must-visit restaurant in New Jersey and we’ll make our own list.

The best thing about this list is that you won't find any of these places on it:

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

