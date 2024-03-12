🔥 EV catches fire at a Hackensack apartment building

🔥 It took seven-hours to fully extinguish

🔥 EV fires are becoming more common and are extremely dangerous

It is a growing danger that is being faced with more frequency by fire departments across New Jersey: Electric Vehicle fires.

The latest was in Hackensack when fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Main Street at 1:30 a.m. last Friday.

They could see smoke coming out from a lower-level parking lot. A search revealed an Audi Q5 electric powered SUV was burning.

Fire fighters were able to quickly knock down the flames but had to remain on the scene for seven-hours to make sure the car's battery did not reignite.

Hackensack FD Hackensack FD loading...

"Additional precautions and measures were required due to the fact that it was an electric vehicle," the department said on Facebook, "Which do not extinguish easily as regular vehicles do."

One fire fighter was injured during the operation and was briefly hospitalized.

The problem is the EV battery

New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky, who is also the director of the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, says there is concern about EV fires “mostly because of the way these cars burn, the lithium battery packs, they burn extremely hot.”

Very hot fires that are very hard to put out

Mikutsky said there have been experiments done “where they have taken these cars and they have submerged them in giant dumpsters full of water for hours, pulled them out and they reignite.”

Lithium-ion batteries are made up of many cells, so not only do they burn at very high temperatures, the fire can last for several hours. They also pose other dangers, such as 400-volt electric shocks, toxic fumes and lithium burns to the skin and respiratory system.

He said the only right now to put out an EV fire is to continually pour water on it, sometimes for hours.

Google maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Not your normal car fire

“You can’t cool these normally like you would any other type of a fire. They retain their heat, and as they burn they continue to get even hotter.”

Mikutsky said a regular gasoline-powered car fire can be extinguished with 600 to 700 gallons of water, but in some situations, an EV car fire will require as much as 30,000 gallons of water.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Popular NJ state park campground closed for the 2024 season A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can reserve, plus one location that will not reopen for the 2024 season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom