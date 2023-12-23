Armed man pulls revolver in dispute, crashes NJ church food drive, cops say
⛪ A North Jersey man pulled a gun during an argument, police say
⛪ Witnesses said he dropped off the revolver at a church food drive
⛪ He has been released from jail, records show
HACKENSACK — Church members holding a food drive last weekend got a surprise donation when a man dumped a gun on them before fleeing in a car, police said.
Kerris Meadows, 71, of Saddle Brook turned himself in shortly after the incident on Dec. 16, Hackensack police said.
Authorities said Meadows got into an argument with a 43-year-old Newark man outside Mount Olive Baptist Church on Central Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
The Newark man later said to investigators that during the dispute, Meadows brandished a revolver, pointed it at him, and threatened to pull the trigger.
Meadows then ran into the church and handed over a bag to a member of the congregation. The revolver was inside the bag, police said.
Witnesses, who were at the church for a food drive that morning, said they saw Meadows get into a vehicle and drive away.
It's not clear what started the dispute between Meadows and the Newark man.
Meadows is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and weapons charges. He was taken to Bergen County jail after turning himself in.
Jail records show that Meadows was released from jail on Friday evening.
