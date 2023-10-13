101-year-old woman rescued from NJ apartment fire

LODI — An elderly woman was rescued from an apartment fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Rennie Place just after 8 a.m. and found a 101-year-old woman unresponsive inside, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. They were able to get her out and took her to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Musella did not disclose the woman's identity or the circumstances of the fire.

First responders at the scene told The Daily Voice it may have been an oven fire.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Hackensack Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

