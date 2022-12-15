This NJ resort will make you feel like a rock star

A rare free weekend a couple weeks ago allowed my husband and me to take advantage of a luxurious getaway close to home.

We’ve always wanted to visit the Wave Resort in Long Branch, but being that it’s 2 miles away from our home, we never really had the opportunity.

Finally, we decided “Let’s just get away. Forget about how close it is to home.”

Located in the heart of Pier Village's thriving community of shops and restaurants, Wave Resort offers an amazing boutique hotel experience that you rarely see in New Jersey.

Their exclusive amenities and modern guest rooms, their fantastic dining and just the whole glamorous ambience of the place made us feel like rock stars.

This resort is absolutely amazing!

The room, the view, the food, the location, and the staff are ALL outstanding.

A serious highlight to this resort is the staff! They are top notch, so helpful, professional, and attentive.

But the stand out of the weekend was the breathtaking ocean view.

It didn’t matter that we couldn’t take it advantage of the beach (It was pretty chilly out.)

It was enough to walk out onto our terrace and listen to the waves.

The room itself was decorated beautifully not so modern as to be stark, but not at all cheesy beach side, either.

It was stunning, spacious, comfortable, and luxurious!

The bed was perfect and the shower was large, clean, and very modern.

(Incidentally, although this has nothing to do with my stay, my husband and I snooped around in the hotel and we watched a set up for a wedding in a room on the top floor of the hotel, with floor-to-ceiling windows that actually made you feel like you were in the ocean. If I had to do my wedding all over again, it would be at the Wave.)

Bottom line is this. You don’t always have time for a short flight or even a long drive when you want to get away for a weekend.

And although a romantic bed-and-breakfast vibe is sometimes kind of fun, those are a dime a dozen here in the state.

What is more rare in NJ is the kind of glamorous luxury of the Wave.

You can take a two minute walk to any of the restaurants Pier Village has to offer.

Bundle up and stroll the boardwalk and come back enjoy a spa treatment or just hang out in the gorgeous lobby and soak up the vibe.

I highly recommend booking a stay at this stunning resort, I wish we could've stayed much longer! This stunning, beach front location was everything and more. The rooms are absolute perfection. Beautiful details, gorgeous views.

It was a chic, stylish fun, and relaxing weekend. And then we went back to our non-rockstar lives. But hopefully, we will return to the wave soon.

