This NJ pizzeria just got an awesome review from Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy has been making his way across the Garden State doing his One Bit pizza reviews.

“Everyone knows the rules,” El Presidente will go to a pizza joint, get a plain pie, and despite the name “One Bite,” he’ll usually take at least three bites to experience the entirety of the slice.

The latest New Jersey pizzeria to get the honor is Evoli Pizzeria in Hackensack, NJ.

Evoli Pizzeria

“That looks really good from Evoli,” he says as he opens the box.

The video is worth watching just for Dave’s “rip problems” alone. It’s not easy to tear off a slide of fresh pizza with one hand, but he eventually manages to do it.

When he’s finally able to free the slice he wants, Portnoy starts his analysis. “Good undercarriage, a bit on the breaded side there.”

If there’s one thing we know about Dave, it’s that he loves an undercarriage and hates flop.

There’s an immediate reaction after his first bite, which is a good sign for the chefs at Evoli.

MMM! Good… Real good! They said they’ve been here for five years, I don’t know how I’ve never tried this place.

For the record, Portnoy couldn’t speak any higher of the staff, he praised them for being friendly and admitted that they pulled on his heartstrings.

Shout out the staff of Evoli!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Evoli Pizzeria in Hackensack, NJ: 7.7

Try the pizza out for yourself! Check out Evoli Pizzeria at 5 Atlantic St. in Hackensack, NJ.

