Valentine's Day has been celebrated as a day of romance since the 14th century. It's not celebrated in all countries, but a fair amount including the U.S., Canada, England, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico and a few others.

Not everyone is thrilled when that day on the calendar comes around. So, of course, leave it to a New Jersey pub to hold a "Love Stinks" party this coming weekend.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub in Ramsey and Clifton will hold their love stinks party Saturday at both locations starting at 9 p.m. It would be kind of ironic if a couple met there and then married and lived happily ever after there, but stranger things have happened.

There is a fair amount of people who just have the idea of Valentine's Day but might be afraid to admit it.

For some people, Valentine's Day can be a reminder of loneliness. It can be difficult to watch couples around you express their love for one another when you don't have someone special to share it with.

It can be even more difficult if you have recently gone through a breakup or divorce. For others, Valentine's Day can be seen as a commercial holiday that places too much emphasis on material gifts.

People may not want to be pressured into buying gifts or participating in activities that they don't necessarily enjoy.

Some people may also feel that Valentine's Day is too focused on couples, leaving out those who are single, divorced, widowed, or in a relationship with someone who does not celebrate the holiday.

Enter the "Love Stinks" parties at The Shannon Rose Irish Pubs. Their slogan for the evening is "roses are red violets are blue We'll make your day better with dancing, live music, and a brew"!

