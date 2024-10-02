This NJ favorite gets 1st place in first-ever convenience store rankings

Convenience stores are no longer that place on the side of the road that you stop in when you’re desperate for something quick - people now have serious opinions on where they prefer to get their snacks, gas, or full meals.

This was confirmed recently in a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and a New Jersey favorite ruled king among the others.

No, it isn’t 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven Store at 6001 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ Google Maps 7-Eleven Store at 6001 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ

Google Maps loading...

Some of the factors that were considered were:

⚫ Food options and quality

⚫ Convenience of store location and hours

⚫ Mobile app quality

⚫ Effectiveness of mobile order pickups

Based on respondents answers…

Wawa takes first place in convenience store study

Wawa Store / Celebration Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media / Canva loading...

Based on their rating system, Wawa came out on top with 82 out of 100. Well deserved, in my opinion.

Wawa performs well in both of its primary markets, taking first place for customer satisfaction in the Northeast and second in the South.

QuikTrip followed close behind at number two, and Buc-ee’s tied with Murphy USA, which you may know better as the parent company of Quickchek.

QuickChek Morris County Powerball jackpot ticket winning sold (Google Maps) loading...

Now, I’ve never personally been, but colleagues of mine have traveled literally hundreds of miles just to go to a Buc-ee’s. So there’s got to be something worthwhile there.

Eating our brisket and pulled pork sandwiches from Buc-ee's (Jen Ursillo) Eating our brisket and pulled pork sandwiches from Buc-ee's (Jen Ursillo) loading...

The famous Wall of Jerky (Jen Ursillo) The famous Wall of Jerky (Jen Ursillo) loading...

I’m fortunate enough to only have to travel 10 minutes to get to a Wawa.

Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

I accidentally proved the study right before writing this article: I was on my way home from work and stopped at Wawa for dinner, thinking, “I could take a picture of this for the article I’m about to write.”

I got home and was halfway through my hoagie before I realized, “You were going to do something productive with this first, you food monster.”

Oh well, you’ll just have to trust that I’m full of buffalo chicken as I’m writing this.

(Wawa.com) (Wawa.com) loading...

If you have ever been to a Wawa, we could use your help trying to figure out specifically what New Jerseyans do or do not like about the store. We would greatly appreciate if you would fill out the questions below.

After, I’ll give you some tea on what some of the employees can’t stand about working there.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.