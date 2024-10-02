This NJ favorite gets 1st place in first-ever convenience store rankings
Convenience stores are no longer that place on the side of the road that you stop in when you’re desperate for something quick - people now have serious opinions on where they prefer to get their snacks, gas, or full meals.
This was confirmed recently in a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and a New Jersey favorite ruled king among the others.
No, it isn’t 7-Eleven.
Some of the factors that were considered were:
⚫ Food options and quality
⚫ Convenience of store location and hours
⚫ Mobile app quality
⚫ Effectiveness of mobile order pickups
Based on respondents answers…
Wawa takes first place in convenience store study
Based on their rating system, Wawa came out on top with 82 out of 100. Well deserved, in my opinion.
Wawa performs well in both of its primary markets, taking first place for customer satisfaction in the Northeast and second in the South.
QuikTrip followed close behind at number two, and Buc-ee’s tied with Murphy USA, which you may know better as the parent company of Quickchek.
Now, I’ve never personally been, but colleagues of mine have traveled literally hundreds of miles just to go to a Buc-ee’s. So there’s got to be something worthwhile there.
I’m fortunate enough to only have to travel 10 minutes to get to a Wawa.
I accidentally proved the study right before writing this article: I was on my way home from work and stopped at Wawa for dinner, thinking, “I could take a picture of this for the article I’m about to write.”
I got home and was halfway through my hoagie before I realized, “You were going to do something productive with this first, you food monster.”
Oh well, you’ll just have to trust that I’m full of buffalo chicken as I’m writing this.
