This NJ county fair is a must visit

We've hit the county fair season in New Jersey. They all make for great family events to take the kids, or just to go for a night and check out all of the things they have to offer.

Last night, I went and checked out the Burlington County Farm Fair. It brought me back to being a 15-year-old where my friends and I would get dropped off and spend hours at the fair riding all of the rides and just having a good time.

Now that I'm older I wasn't going on any of the rides, but it was awesome to check out all of the venders and events they had going on.

They have things from pig races to horse shows, to riding a pony.

Since Burlington County is so big, this place gets very crowded.

Today is the last day of the fair. It's open from 4-10:30 pm. Get out and check it out!

See inside: Burlington County Farm Fair

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

