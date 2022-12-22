This NJ college professor just dropped a 12-track album

Prepare to be entertained and actually learn something ... at the same time.

For nearly two years, a biology professor at Stockton University has been working on an original music album. And now it's available to the public.

"The album is about the evolution of hearing, and how we're all connected to the tree of life, and that our hearing is, in a way, a window into the past," Matthew Bonnan told New Jersey 101.5.

Bonnan's album, "Once Upon Deep Time," hit streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music on Dec. 16.

This page lets you sample each song and can link you to your preferred music platform.

The first single released by Bonnan, whose primary field is paleontology, is "Dinosaur Songs." The lyrics remind listeners that we're living today with flying, singing, and talking dinosaurs: birds.

"It was a way to remind myself, but to hopefully remind other people as well, that we have a lot more in common than we don't," Bonnan said of the album.

Bonnan, 49, isn't the only talent on the album. The Hammonton resident 's daughter sings on one track, his son plays guitar on another, and former and current Stockton students contribute as well.

Also, Bonnan teamed up with a professor and students in the art department to create animation videos for the music.

Stockton Art Professor Michael McGarvey, left, and Stockton Biology Professor Matthew Bonnan work with student Tiffany Ibezim and some of the animations for the video for one of Bonnan’s songs. (Stockton University) Stockton Art Professor Michael McGarvey, left, and Stockton Biology Professor Matthew Bonnan work with student Tiffany Ibezim and some of the animations for the video for one of Bonnan’s songs. (Stockton University) loading...

Bonnan said he hopes to get the chance to perform his songs live for the public. He was awarded a sabbatical this fall to finish the project and will return to teaching after winter break.

"I wonder how many students will know that I have an album out," Bonnan said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

