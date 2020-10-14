This NJ burger joint named 2nd best burger in the nation

If there’s one thing about New Jersey you miss when you join the exodus and move to places like North Carolina it’s the food. We know what real pizza is. We know what a true bagel is supposed to taste like. We’re the only ones who know what pork roll is.

Apparently we know what a burger is too.

The Daily Meal recently released their list of the top 101 burgers in the entire nation and a Jersey burger joint almost beat them all. We came in at number 2, just behind some place in Chicago called Au Cheval.

Have any guesses? Krug’s in Newark is often raved about for their amazing burger, but it wasn’t them. Barnacle Bill’s in Rumson? Nope. Cassville Tavern in Jackson? Uh-uh, no.

The second best burger in the entire country is the one found at White Manna in Hackensack. The place where they keep their slider style burger simple. The eatery is small; you sit right at the counter and watch them make it. Topped simply with onion and cheese they slide those bad boys in the middle of a Martin’s potato roll and bam, it’s done.

White Manna has had the discipline to keep it simple this way forever. They started out in 1939 as an offering at the New York World’s Fair. They’ve been a tradition in Hackensack since 1946. If you never tried one they’re at 358 River Street.

They are the only burger joint representing New Jersey on the whole list. If you want to check out the other 100 honored by the Daily Meal go here.

