This New Jersey pop-up winter village is a game-changer

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!

I was just at a Devils game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it.

I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!

What I didn’t know was that I was looking at Newark’s Winter Village, which will be around until January.

They have these bumper cars you can ride on an ice rink that are seriously the coolest things I’ve ever seen in my life.

Why didn’t these exist when I was a kid? Even though I’m fully an adult now, nobody is stopping me from getting in on the action at this winter village.

There are tents with different seating available and a bunch of local businesses makes their way out to get some exposure in the community.

As you walk through the village, you’ll see a bunch of heat-controlled igloos that are available for seating while you enjoy some of the festive goods that the local vendors have to offer!

I feel like every single town should create its own winter village, because how wholesome is this?

Admission is completely free of charge, but if you want to get in on the ice bumper cars or ice skating, you’ll have to make a reservation.

Newark’s Winter Village is located at 162 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ! It’s directly across the street from the Prudential Center.

