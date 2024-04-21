This New Jersey gem has two great golf courses

Now that spring has finally sprung people are rushing to their local golf courses to get early season rounds in.

I'm one of those people for sure. And like I've said before, I always try to make it a habit to get out and try different courses. Some are in my neck of the woods, others I travel for.

Obviously the golf is a priority for me but it's also nice to travel throughout the state and see all that it has to offer. I've ended up at restaurants and towns throughout the state that I never knew existed before I went there for golf. Funny how that works.

SEE MORE: A NJ college campus is home to a beautiful golf course

Mercer Oaks Golf Course in West Windsor fits the bill of a place you need to try out.

They're located at 725 Village road in West Windsor. They've been around since 1991.

The property is situated inside Mercer County Park. They have an east and a west course here. Two 18-hole courses, both championship caliber.

Their website describes it perfectly:

"Although part of Mercer Oaks, the links-style East and traditional-style West offer two completely different course challenges for players of all levels."

This is an accurate description of how these courses play. The east course is links-style. Meaning there aren't many trees to stand in your way. Tee shots will be inviting knowing that you can't miss it in the woods.

The west course is more traditional and the fairways are tree lined. Less inviting tee shots, but the wind will be less of a factor. Both courses are a par 72.

The bunkers here are also perfect, which for a public course is unusual. They're manicured perfectly so if you end up in a bad spot, you'll have good conditions to try and recover.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

