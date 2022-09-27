This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets.
I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey.
The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and a bakery. Since they have grown and they have 20 farms and 29 vendors according to their website.
The West Windsor Community Farmers Market was just ranked No. 4 for the best farmers market in the Nation and No. 1 in the Northeast by a recent poll from the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition.
The West Windsor Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 7 to Nov. 19.
This past weekend they hosted "Cool 'n Airy" at the farmers market which included various Kitchen and Food related ware vendors.
One of these vendors was one of our listeners, Cast Iron Kyle, who is well known for his vintage cast iron restorations.
Other vendors from the "Cool 'n Airy" event included Debbie Richards with functional pottery and fermenting crocks and Mom's Creative Memories and Keepsakes offering quilted bowl cozies, potholders, bags, table runners, and more.
More vendors included Ric Stang with turned wooden bowls, Whittle by Whittle with carved hardwood spoons and serving ware. Also from Gorgeous Goat Creamery, Farmer Matt's pottery.
They are also super dog friendly, check out some of the pups I met last weekend:
Check out the list of the Farms and Vendors involved in the West Windsor Farmers Market:
Farms
- Beechtree Farm
- Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse
- Cherry Grove Farm
- Chia-Sin Farm
- Davidson Exotic Mushrooms
- Gorgeous Goat Creamery
- Griggstown Farm
- Hopewell Valley Vineyards
- Jeff's Organic Produce
- Jersey Girl Cheese
- Krowicki Farm
- Moonshot Farm
- Morganics Family Farm
- North Slope Organic Farm
- Snapping Turtle Farm
- Spice Bush Farm
- Terhune Orchards
- Two River Gourmet Mushrooms
- WoodsEdge Farm
- Zell's Farm
Vendors
- Beach Bee Meadery
- Bebe's All Natural
- Bread & Culture
- Butter Lust Cakes
- Cap•Sai•Cin
- Catalina Empanadas Co.
- Contemplate Kitchen
- Dr. Pickle
- Frank's Pickled Peppers
- Helpful Foodie
- Jams by Kim
- Jammin' Crepes
- Kelly Girl Desserts and Pastries
- Krakus Deli
- Lisa's MandelBites
- Little Star Foods
- Local 130 Seafood
- LoRe' Pasta
- Mishti Chocolates
- Nice and Sharp Sharpening Service
- One Up One Down Coffee Roastery
- Phases of Spice
- River Horse Brewing Co.
- Sourland Mountain Spirits
- Spice Sisters
- Tea-For-ALL
- Terra Momo Bread Company
- Tico's Eatery & Juice Truck
- ZeraLeaf
