This New Jersey beach was voted #1 in the Northeast

New Jersey shore towns get a lot of accolades, and deservedly so. We have a lot of vibrant boardwalks, quaint towns, and relaxing beaches.

When USA Today asked their readers which were the best beaches in the Northeast portion of the country, three New Jersey beaches made the top ten.

At #8 is Belmar; from USA Today:

Belmar Beach is a popular beach destination with a long stretch of sandy shoreline that offers plenty of room for sunbathing, swimming and other beach activities. The beach also features plenty to do off the sand with a vibrant boardwalk and promenade lined with shops, restaurants and attractions.

At #4 is America’s oldest seaside resort, the picturesque Cape May. Of Cape May, USA Today said, in part:

Cape May beaches feature 2.5 miles of sandy shoreline with multiple access points along Beach Avenue. The southern end features dining options and a boardwalk while the northern end showcases elegant hotels and historic homes. Known for its family-friendly and laid-back atmosphere, the beaches here are generally less crowded compared to other popular beaches in the region.

The final New Jersey beach in the poll is the one that was voted the very best in the Northeast, Ocean Ciity.

Ocean City in New Jersey features a wide sandy shoreline that stretches for about 8 miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a family-friendly atmosphere, there are lifeguards on duty during the summer season and various amenities available to make it safe and convenient for families. When you need a break, adjacent to the beach is a lively and bustling boardwalk that is lined with dining, shopping and entertainment options.

There you have it: the best beaches in the Northeast (and I would say the nation) are found in New Jersey.

