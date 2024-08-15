This new Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg movie is pure New Jersey

If actor Mark Wahlberg really thinks he could have single-handedly stopped 9/11 if he were on that plane (a real thing he said) then I guess the construction worker character he plays in a new movie could really become a secret agent.

That’s part of the crazy plot to a movie called “The Union” coming out Aug. 16 on Netflix. It stars Wahlberg and Halle Berry as Mike a blue color guy in the trades and Roxanne a female spy. Why would these two even be hanging out in the same space? Duh! They went to high school together and dated, of course.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The movie, directed by Julian Farino (“Entourage”), is so heavily New Jersey that its original working title was “Our Man From Jersey.”

It’s set in Paterson but actual New Jersey filming locations were Bayonne, Kearney and Jersey City. A spy film has to be an international thriller so naturally it also filmed in England, Slovenia and Italy.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

So why does Roxanne think this commoner who starts his car with a screwdriver can hack it as a secret agent? Hey, that kind of improv worked for MacGyver, didn’t it?

Okay, to be honest, I need some convincing too. Maybe this trailer will do the trick.

Oof, I’m going to need more suspension of disbelief. But hey, even if the plot is tough to swallow, you’ll definitely get your Jersey’s worth out of this film.

There are a lot of of places you might recognize: Shorty’s bar on Broadway in Bayonne, East 32nd Street and Prospect Avenue in Bayonne, West Hudson Park in Harrison, Nicholas Galvanizing on Duffield Avenue in Jersey City, along with the city’s Leonard Gordon Park, the PATH train bridge, Interstate Waste Services, Wilson’s Carpet and Furniture, the Bridgeview Diner and Port Kearney Security in Kearney, Morristown Green and Roots Steakhouse in Morristown.

“The Union” is rated PG-13 and should be good for some Jersey-centric laughs if you don’t take it too seriously. But Oscars contention? Fuggetaboutit. .

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.