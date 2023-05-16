This must-see NJ art exhibit ranked in top 20 in the entire U.S.

We always take things for granted when they’re in our own backyard. And that’s why for many years, even though I lived just a few miles away, I had never seen one of the most beautiful displays of art in all of the state. A few years ago, I finally got to experience the grounds for sculpture.

And now Stacker has called it one of 20 of the best outdoor summer art destinations in the entire country.

It’s a pretty daunting list with some incredible outdoor art exhibits recognized. But Grounds For Sculpture definitely deserves the recognition.

For years, thousands have visitors have been lucky enough to experience the collection of contemporary sculpture that makes up this unique destination in the middle of Hamilton Township.

Since 1992, the collection of work by both American and international artists has been growing on the 42-acre site.

Seward Johnson, sculptor and the founder of the Grounds For Sculpture was a member of the prominent Johnson family of NJ.

The sculptures are done in just about every medium from wood to bronze, stone, steel, and even paper.

If you decide to spend the day at the Grounds For Sculpture, don’t forget to make a reservation at its accompanying restaurant, Rats, which sits on the same property.

Then give yourself a few hours to meander through the property and take in the entire collection whose website calls it:

“Focused on the works of the most important sculptors of the last 60 years and is committed to adding the works of some of the most engaging and relevant sculptors of today.”

When you think about the thousands of outdoor art spots there are in this country you will realize what a huge honor it is to be placed on the top 20 list.

And Grounds For Sculpture definitely deserves its spot there.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

