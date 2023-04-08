This Lincroft, New Jersey restaurant shines bright in a 300-year-old structure!

I recently made a trip to a fairly new restaurant, Charlie’s of Lincroft. The restaurant opened in July 2022 and it was apparent that they worked hard in keeping the 18th century history of the original building.

Before it became Charlie’s of Lincroft it was the Lincroft Inn which I thoroughly enjoyed for so many years so I was anxious to check out the new restaurant.

There is tremendous history associated with the building and structure of the restaurant and its location dating back to the 1700’s.

Well I was impressed! You pull up to a stone and wood structure that will put you back to the 300 year history of the building.

We walked in and sat at the bar which had the feel of an upscale pub complimented by an atmosphere of stone, mahogany wood and a roaring fire place. It was so enjoyable.

The bartender was very good serving up our cocktail order with perfect finesse and the correct measurements to make it just what we needed. My date wanted sangria and although they didn’t have any, our bartender whipped one up to her delight. She was thankful and enjoyed it.

Charlie’s of Lincroft knows customer service. The restaurant is owned by the Hesse Companies which also operates the very successful Charlie’s of Bayhead.

Be forewarned this restaurant is expensive but it’s worth a trip for a special occasion.

From the appetizers of shrimp cocktail and a specialty of French onion soup to my outstanding rib-eye steak and very good desserts, the experience was very enjoyable.

Charlie’s also serves small pizzas and burgers which we heard were very good. I like their menu, it has the feel of a steak house but the choices will satisfy those who enjoy fish or pasta too.

I look for little things when dining out, are they filling your water glass without asking, proper silverware, you want servers or bartenders to be attentive to your meal without being intrusive.

Charlie’s of Lincroft hits on all those elements. Having a meal there in their comforting atmosphere makes for a good dining experience. I will definitely be back. Enjoy!

Big Joe Henry or New Jersey 101.5 received no compensation in any form for this review or article. This review remains the sole opinion of Big Joe Henry and is provided as a service to those who enjoy dining out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

