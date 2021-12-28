This kitten with eyebrows is up for adoption in Marlton, NJ

Meet Dill, the perpetually inquisitive kitten.

Dill and his siblings were found earlier this year without their mother. The whole litter was suffering from a respiratory infection when they were found, and all have since completely recovered, besides Dill.

Despite undergoing two surgeries, Dill is blind in his right eye but can see partially out of his left. Now he needs a forever home.

Dill is being held at Lynn's Animal Rescue, located in Marlton, Burlington County. In a Facebook post, the organization says the kitten is active, playful and full of love. He is said to love people and kids, and has been growing up around cats and other other pets.

Despite Dill's ailments regarding his vision, Lynn's Animal Rescue says he shouldn’t need any special treatment for his eyes going forward. The veterinarian that worked on Dill feels he is completely healed now from everything he has been through.

Interested in having a fun-loving kitten with eyebrows prancing around your house? You can fill out the application here. Just so you know, there is a non-refundable $5 fee for filling out the paperwork. But if the reward is getting to bring this handsome guy home, that's money well spent.

See the Facebook post from the organization below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.