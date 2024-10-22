This is when kids should stop trick-or-treating, according to poll

You wouldn’t think a Donald Trump voter and a Kamala Harris voter could agree on much. One thing they do see eye-to-eye on was revealed in a Fairleigh Dickinson poll released Monday.

It seems whether you’re a progressive Democrat supporting Harris or a conservative Republican favoring Trump, both groups agree that 13 and a half is about the right age to stop trick-or-treating.

“Secular holidays like Halloween require us to make up our practices and norms,” said FDU poll director and politics professor Dan Cassino. “Local practices vary widely, but the consensus on when kids should stop trick-or-treating are very stable across groups.”

But political views do predict other aspects of the spooky season. For example, 33% of Americans believe drugs or poisons are often hidden in Halloween candy, and older people and Trump supporters are much more likely to believe this. In reality, Halloween candy tampering is a rarity.

Back to the quitting age, though. When Halloween has become an increasingly age-inclusive holiday with more adults buying costumes and attending parties, is it that great a social faux pas for an older teenager to go trick-or-treating?

I stopped at 11. But I could understand the appeal of high school juniors roaming in the dark in costume after the younger kids have made their rounds. I’m not sure there needs to be a strict age limit on this. Also, any homeowner is free to judge and say no if someone comes to their door for candy and they feel it’s age-inappropriate.

You’re only a kid once. Must we hold a hard and fast stopwatch to it all?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

