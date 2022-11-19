This is the weirdest favorite Thanksgiving food in NJ

It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey.

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash loading...

The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the folks at The Takeout, and they have a list of them for each state in the nation.

One of the first things I thought of when I heard "weird Thanksgiving favorites" for the Garden State was the amount of Italian food so many of us are used to eating that day.

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash loading...

But the weirdest Garden State Thanksgiving favorite is not lasagna, meatballs, or any of your Italian favorites. When you think about it, aside from the fact that they're not traditional Thanksgiving fare, there's nothing weird about them at all.

The choice is actually more of a dessert than anything else, and it turns out it's not just the weirdest in New Jersey. It's named the weirdest in 26 other states, so it's basically the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in half the country.

Photo by Christopher Ryan on Unsplash Photo by Christopher Ryan on Unsplash loading...

So what is the source of all this weirdness? It turns out it's Ambrosia Salad, although I just know it as Ambrosia that's causing all the fuss. And, by the way, what is so weird about Abrosia? It's fruit, it's marshmallow, and it's a refreshing little bit of heaven.

At least we don't live in Idaho, where their weirdest Thanksgiving favorite is something called Frog Eye Salad. That makes me want some Ambrosia.

Did Your Mom Tell You These Food Lies? Our moms wanted us to hurry up and clean our plates so they got creative.

The Top 10 Saltiest Foods That You Should Try To Avoid More salt equals less immunity....and that's a problem during a pandemic.