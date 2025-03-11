This is the wealthiest town in NJ

This one has me questioning everything I thought I knew.

Stacker just published a report on the wealthiest town in each state and they did this using the most recent Census Bureau American Community Survey five-year data. So as of August 2024.

They compared towns within each state based on median household income. In the event of a tie, they ranked wealthiest towns by the percentage of people earning more than $200,000 per year.

They punted on any towns with a population less than 1,000 people. The smaller the sample size, the less reliable I suppose was their thinking.

Also, any incomes above $250,000 were lumped together under $250,000+, and I suppose from there they went with percentage earning over $200,000 for the tiebreaker.

Now New Jersey’s wealthiest town according to this completely blew my mind. It’s not one I ever thought of. Then again, I would have had all of these wrong.

Example, for California I would have guessed Beverly Hills (I mean they have Rodeo Drive for God’s sake) or Brentwood. But the wealthiest town in California according to this is Hillsborough, which I never even heard of. It’s in Mateo County and south of San Francisco.

How about Colorado? Gotta be Aspen, right? All the celebrities, the posh homes. Nope. They say it’s a town called Cherry Hills Village on the outskirts of Denver.

OK, OK, but I’ve lived in New Jersey most of my life. So surely I know the mega wealthy like Chris Rock and CC Sabathia have lived in Alpine, right? Or there’s Short Hills with a mall I can’t even afford to look at, or the idyllic town of Princeton?

None of those. Buckle up and go through the states below and when you get to New Jersey see if you were as surprised as I was. Scroll through the wealthiest town in each state.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

