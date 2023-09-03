This is the scariest event in New Jersey: Fright Fest returns

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey knows how to scare people!

They do it with their rollercoasters and other attractions throughout the summer season but that pales in comparison to their annual Fright Fest.

Celebrating 30 years of scaring the heck out of everyone, this year’s Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure promises to be a good one. The scary attractions are many and the heart-pounding fun awaits.

The theme park will be pulling out all the stops for a jam-packed 30 days of frightening fun with new scary features including The Conjuring and Saw X as well as fan-favorite entertainment and attractions. They have 8 haunted houses, with 6 scare zones, and 4 entertaining horror shows. Now that’s scary!

“We are ready to bring nightmares to life with the most horror-ific Fright Fest in our 30-year history,” said Six Flags Great Adventure Park President Brian Bacica. “With 2 iconic new haunted houses and freakish fan favorites, guests who dare to enter may never leave during 30 nights of wickedly frightful fun.”

Fright Fest will go for 30 days starting the weekend of September 8 and run through Halloween on October 31, 2023.

Daylight hours at the theme park are reserved for the family-friendly Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest. Kids Boo Fest attractions for families will include trick-or-treating in Cornstalk National Park, the Hunt for Boo, a live show called Witch’s Brew and fun-filled wagon rides.

Six Flags Great Adventure does an incredible job of transforming the park into a haunted experience that can only be found on a movie set. I’ve been to Fright Fest and have done my show from there and I’m telling you it’s a great way to get in the mood for the scary Halloween season. I so appreciate the effort that goes into making Fright Fest a frighteningly good time.

For more info on the attractions, dates and times go to: www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom