This is the real GoFundMe for slain Jersey City officer

How despicable is it that within hours after Detective Joseph Seals was killed on that tragic Tuesday in Jersey City fake fundraising accounts were being set up by con men. That’s the sad news according to a NorthJersey.com report.

In the words of Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, “A reprehensible group of people online are trying to profiteer off the misfortune of others, creating fake GoFundMe pages to try to solicit donations...I can’t find the words for how disgusting this conduct is.”

If you see one you suspect is fake you are recommended to contact the FBI. Meanwhile the Jersey City Police Department took control of the situation by creating a real account and you can access it here.

So far more than $200,000 has been raised for the loved ones of Detective Joseph Seals. They’ll need it. At only 40 years old he left behind a wife and five children. Anything you can give would be appreciated.

