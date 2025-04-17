This is the one thing NJ has that no other state does

We joke a lot about New Jersey, whether it’s about our traffic, our taxes, or our tolls. But here’s one thing we have that no other state in the entire country can claim: every single one of our counties is considered urban. All 21. Even the ones that feel like they’re out in the sticks.

Now, this is really an interesting distinction to have. Because think about it. We have so many areas that seem suburban and even rural. Have you ever been to Sussex County?

What does 'urban' mean?

But when the U.S. Census Bureau talks about “urban,” they’re not just talking about skyscrapers and subways. It’s based on things like population density (we have the highest in this country), housing units, economic activity, and how tied into a metro area a place is.

So even if your town has more deer than people, if it’s part of a metro region and meets a certain population threshold, guess what? You’re officially “urban.” And in Jersey, we check every box.

This might explain why life here always feels so frenetic and why people are so harried no matter where you are.

Our “rural” areas are still just a quick drive from malls, hospitals, universities, and bustling town centers. We don’t really do the whole wide open, middle-of-nowhere thing. Even our farms are near a Starbucks.

Why so many love New Jersey

At first blush, this might sound like a bad thing. But actually, this has always been one of the benefits of living in New Jersey. It’s so small that you’re just a short drive from pretty much any type of landscape you’re in the mood for.

So yeah, we might take a hit sometimes for being the “most densely populated” or “overdeveloped,” but it also means access, resources, opportunity, and great food pretty much everywhere you turn.

So if you think about it, we’re all technically “city people” here in Jersey… even if we live smack in the middle of the woods!

