New Jerseyans have a reputation for being some of the most aggressive and discourteous drivers on the face of the earth. But I have noticed that to get anywhere along the highways and byways of the great Garden State, you have to be.

With all of the craziness going on, plus the dense population trying to get here and there, if you sit around and wait, you’re gonna be late to wherever you’re going. It’s a dog-eat-dog world on the highways and so, unfortunately, sometimes good old courtesy takes a backseat. I get it.

But there’s one thing that is a standard among drivers everywhere all over the country and possibly all over the world. And that is this: If someone lets you in when they don’t have to, you MUST acknowledge it. I don’t care if it’s one finger up on the steering wheel to say, “Hey thanks a lot."

A little nod, a smile—SOMETHING. How can you not thank a person who has saved you from waiting in an intersection, coming out of the driveway, or God knows what for God knows how long.

This morning, I saved a man 10 minutes of waiting by letting him in when he was coming out of a gas station when he was trying to make a left in front of me onto a really busy road. Not a wink, not a smile, not a nod.

Believe me there are other pet peeves that plague New Jersey roadways. But a lot of those can be excused. Perhaps the driver doesn’t know our laws. Maybe it’s an elderly person. Stopping your own journey to allow someone to proceed in front of you in this state on these roads is the ultimate act of unselfishness. And to not have the common courtesy to acknowledge it is unforgivable.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.