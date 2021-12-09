This is the oldest restaurant in New Jersey

Every time a new restaurant is opened in New Jersey it is lauded for whatever creations its chef and designers dream of.

We’re constantly looking for the next new intriguing idea in dining out. But does anyone ever stop to think about the old way of dining? And I’m not talking about your mid-century meat and potatoes situation or your mobbed-up steak joint.

I’m talking about even older than that. Historic, even.

Proudly serving guests for almost 300 years, the Black Horse Tavern & Pub is New Jersey’s oldest continually running restaurant dating back to 1742.

It is one of the most rustic and elegant settings in all of New Jersey complete with antiques, country English designed furniture and early Americana. But the place is far from musty and old. It’s actually very elegant with a warm and beautiful atmosphere. And the menu is anything but dated. It includes a constantly updated rotating menu with seasonal favorites.

The Blackhorse Tavern and Pub is actually a renovated stagecoach house from 1740. And it served patrons who stopped along the way on the stagecoach before the Revolutionary War and even throughout.

There are a handful of other 18th century restaurants in New Jersey, believe it or not, but the Blackhorse Tavern and Pub appears to be the oldest.

Recently, the banquet facilities were newly re-decorated to for a perfect setting for a party or wedding up to 80 guests and it would be a perfect relaxing and elegant place for brunch which they have on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Just one look at this exquisite building will make you want to come inside for a taste of old Americana and new and modern cuisine.

It’ll help you appreciate how important the state of New Jersey is in American history.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

