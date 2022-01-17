This is the most popular start-up business in New Jersey

Many people dream of starting their own business, of being their own boss, and some of them actually take the plunge and do it. But what kind of business is the right type; what type of business are people thinking of starting?

According to a new survey, in New Jersey anyway, more people want to open an Amazon storefront.

Having your own store on Amazon.com is attractive to people because it doesn’t take that much money to start and you can operate it from your home if you choose.

Online retail really took off during the pandemic as folks found ways to make many while cooped up in their houses.

The survey was done by a payroll company called Sure Payroll.

To arrive at their results, they: analyzed more than 600 small business Google search terms. The study sought to identify the most popular type of businesses Americans in each state dream about opening. The majority of Google searchers keyed in on how to start five small business types: clothing / boutique, home / yard renovation, online retail, food, and fitness.

Opening a boutique clothing store is the most popular Google search in Alabama, Kentucky, and seven other states. Home renovation and landscaping businesses tied with opening an online retail outlet—ala an Etsy or Amazon store—as the second most frequently searched small business type by state.

For our neighbors in New York, opening an Amazon store was the most searched small business phrase, while in Pennsylvania it was cleaning services and in Delaware, it was daycare.

