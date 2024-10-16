This is the most popular Halloween decoration in NJ
I love the spooky season. Sure, I’m a coward when it comes to climbing aboard an alien spacecraft or swimming in shark-infested waters.
But sit me down to watch “Alien” with the chestburster scene or “Jaws” with what’s left of Ben Gardner? I’m all in. (Yes, “Jaws” is a horror movie.)
I love everything about Halloween. The scary movies, the candy, the costumes.
If I could only get my sister to dress her dog up as Moo-Deng, it would be perfect.
I especially love how people decorate. We’re even running a contest you can enter for a prize by sharing a pic of your home’s Halloween decorations.
What’s New Jersey’s most popular Halloween decoration?
Lombardo Homes did a survey of over 1,200 people across the country asking about all things Halloween.
First of all, and I’m not sure I buy this, the Garden State is among the least into decorating for the holiday. According to the survey, states like Vermont, Delaware, and Utah have us beat.
Ugh. Do the Mormons have more Halloween spirit than us? Do better, New Jersey!
Anyway, the most popular Halloween decoration in New Jersey came up as the clown. You know, as in killer clowns, creepy clowns, Pennywise the dancing clown.
For the United States as a whole, the Top 10 most popular Halloween decorations are…
🔟 Vampires
9️⃣ Clowns
8️⃣ Tombstones
7️⃣ Black Cats
6️⃣ Bats
5️⃣ Spiders
4️⃣ Witches
3️⃣ Ghosts
2️⃣ Pumpkins
1️⃣ Skeletons
I suppose as long as there are no inflatables on the list, I’m okay with it. Miss me with those.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
