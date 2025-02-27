This is the most Googled mental health issue in NJ
There are many moments of self-doubt, many nights we might question things about ourselves, take self-diagnosing tests, and wonder if we’re just a little different or downright certifiable.
Manhattan Mental Health Counseling did research into what the most Googled mental health issues are in every state. First, they came up with the following list of 21 mental health conditions.
1 — Addiction to porn
2 — Alcoholism addiction
3 — Alzheimer's
4 — Loss of appetite
5 — Anxiety
6 — Bipolar disorder
7 — Depression
8 — Drug addiction
9 — Hyperactivity and ADHD
10 — Internet / Social Media Addiction
11 — Intimacy Issues
12 — Loneliness
13 — Low libido
14 — Narcissism
15 — Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
16 — Paranoid
17 — Phobias
18 — PTSD
19 — Schizophrenia
20 — Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
21 — Stress
Then they devised the phrasing of questions people might use in searching for these. Things like “How do I know if I’m depressed?” “What to do about my stress.” “How to get over a phobia.”
Now wouldn’t you just automatically guess that anxiety and depression are the two most common things Googled in every state? It’s what an overwhelming amount of prescriptions are written for after all. But only five states most commonly looked up anxiety and only three states looked up depression the most.
My mind was blown learning what New Jersey’s was. Not stress. Not drug addiction. Not OCD.
Here in New Jersey, the most commonly Googled mental health issue is narcissism. Now I’m just thinking out loud here, but, if you’re so in love with yourself that you’re narcissistic, wouldn’t you think you’re perfect and not realize you have it? I mean, they are after all famously lacking self-awareness.
So are we in New Jersey looking it up this often not because we think we have it but because we’re with someone who we think might be a narcissist themselves? Some signs of narcissism:
Believes they are more important than they are
Always needs to be admired.
A lack of empathy
Behaves arrogantly
Sense of entitlement
Only one other state looked up narcissism the most of any mental health issue and that’s Michigan. I’ll take a pass on the narcissism and just stick with my stress and anxiety, thanks very much.
