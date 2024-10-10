This is the best taco place in New Jersey

We always tend to highlight New Jersey’s pizza and bagels when we talk about our excellent cuisine, but our taco game is pretty strong, too.

Have you ever wondered where some of our best tacos are?

El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram loading...

Yelp recently revealed what their reviewers consider to be the best taco restaurant in the Garden State, but you’ll have to go to Wildwood Crest to try it.

El Alebrije Mexican Food was ranked the best taco restaurant in New Jersey

According to Yelp,

Mexican-style offerings are inspired by Oaxaca, with fillings like grilled shrimp and barbacoa stuffed in double corn tortillas. Feeling more Tex-Mex? Try the American-style tacos in hard shells topped with lettuce and cheese. Seating is very limited; most orders are made to-go.

El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram loading...

In addition to their Mexican-style tacos, they also prepare American-style tacos.

Reviewers were also fans of the atmosphere and how close it is to the beach. Based on the photos posted on their Instagram, I can definitely believe the hype.

El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram loading...

The staff members of El Alebrije Mexican Food's posted on their Facebook page:

We have recently learned that we were awarded Best Tacos in NJ by Yelp!! We wanted to thank all of our customers for their amazing support, which allows us to receive amazing recognition like this one.

El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram El Alebrije Mexican Food - Instagram loading...

El Alebrije Mexican Food is located at 6300 New Jersey Ave in Wildwood Crest, NJ.

Next time you’re down in the Wildwoods/ Cape May area, and you have a taco craving, be sure to check them out and spice up your life!

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.