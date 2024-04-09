This is the best NJ county for raising a family

It’s sure to ignite some debates, but Stacker ranked all 21 NJ counties as places to raise a family.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season.

Stacker borrowed a lot of the details from Niche.com; Niche ranks many things, including schools and neighborhoods.

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together, Smiling monkeybusinessimages loading...

The top 5 counties, according to Stacker:

#5. Mercer County-

⚫ Population: 384,951

- Median home value: $295,400 (63% own)

- Median rent: $1,361 (37% own)

- Median household income: $85,687

Mercer County, where the state capital, Trenton, is, has several highly ranked public and private schools. Some of the towns they recommend include Princeton Junction, Princeton, and Pennington.

Mercer County Canva loading...

#4. Morris County-

⚫ Population: 508,347

- Median home value: $474,500 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,713 (26% own)

- Median household income: $123,727

Morris County is home to two universities (Drew and Fairleigh-Dickinson), and a famous community park, the Morristown Green.

Canva Canva loading...

#3. Middlesex County-

⚫ Population: 858,770

- Median home value: $362,900 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,612 (36% own)

- Median household income: $96,883

Plainsboro, Monmouth Junction, and Metuchen all get A+ grades; they also have several A+ rated schools, as well.

Middlesex County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

#2. Bergen County-

⚫ Population: 952,979

- Median home value: $489,600 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,637 (35% own)

- Median household income: $109,497

Bergen County Academies and Dwight-Englewood Highs School are two of many A+ rated public and private schools. Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, and River Edge are all recommended places to live.

Bergen County loading...

#1. Somerset County

⚫ Population: 343,950

- Median home value: $444,700 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,722 (24% own)

- Median household income: $121,695

Martinsville, Montgomery, and Bernardsville all received a rating of A+, with some of the finest schools in the state are located in Somerset County.

For the complete ranking of all 21 counties, go here.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.