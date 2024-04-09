This is the best NJ county for raising a family
It’s sure to ignite some debates, but Stacker ranked all 21 NJ counties as places to raise a family.
The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season.
Stacker borrowed a lot of the details from Niche.com; Niche ranks many things, including schools and neighborhoods.
The top 5 counties, according to Stacker:
#5. Mercer County-
⚫ Population: 384,951
- Median home value: $295,400 (63% own)
- Median rent: $1,361 (37% own)
- Median household income: $85,687
Mercer County, where the state capital, Trenton, is, has several highly ranked public and private schools. Some of the towns they recommend include Princeton Junction, Princeton, and Pennington.
#4. Morris County-
⚫ Population: 508,347
- Median home value: $474,500 (74% own)
- Median rent: $1,713 (26% own)
- Median household income: $123,727
Morris County is home to two universities (Drew and Fairleigh-Dickinson), and a famous community park, the Morristown Green.
#3. Middlesex County-
⚫ Population: 858,770
- Median home value: $362,900 (64% own)
- Median rent: $1,612 (36% own)
- Median household income: $96,883
Plainsboro, Monmouth Junction, and Metuchen all get A+ grades; they also have several A+ rated schools, as well.
#2. Bergen County-
⚫ Population: 952,979
- Median home value: $489,600 (65% own)
- Median rent: $1,637 (35% own)
- Median household income: $109,497
Bergen County Academies and Dwight-Englewood Highs School are two of many A+ rated public and private schools. Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, and River Edge are all recommended places to live.
#1. Somerset County
⚫ Population: 343,950
- Median home value: $444,700 (76% own)
- Median rent: $1,722 (24% own)
- Median household income: $121,695
Martinsville, Montgomery, and Bernardsville all received a rating of A+, with some of the finest schools in the state are located in Somerset County.
For the complete ranking of all 21 counties, go here.
