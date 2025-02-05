This is the best NJ city for a proposal this Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, New Jersey!

Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, so if there are any love birds out there who are maybe planning on popping the big question, you’re going to want to read this.

If you’re with your “forever person,” you’re going to want the setting of your proposal to be memorable. Great atmosphere is a must.

Cloudwards recently ranked the most romantic spots in the United States and one New Jersey city had a shockingly high rating. The data was mined by looking at locations with romantic restaurants, parks, jewelry shops, as well as photogenic spots.

So where should New Jerseyans drop down on one knee?

Jersey City is one of the most romantic places to propose to your loved one

The city has a unique appeal:

while it may not have the traditional romantic reputation of its across-the-river neighbor, it compensates with practical advantages like the highest density of jewelry stores, gift shops and chocolate shops.

The city's proposal hot spots showcase its best features, with Liberty State Park, Exchange Place Waterfront, Newport Waterfront and Hamilton Park all offering stunning Manhattan skyline views as backdrops.

These locations combine the advantage of epic city views with generally less crowded conditions making Jersey City an increasingly popular choice for couples seeking a memorable but practical proposal setting.

As for the top 20 places in the U.S.? You can check them out here:

These are the best cities for a romantic proposal

After a successful proposal, you might want to check out some of these great spots for special occasions.

