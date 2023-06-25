This is one of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ

We've all been there before. You're bored at home on a rainy day and decide to go in Zillow to see some of the most expensive homes in your area. It's okay to admit that you've done this before! Because some of the homes on there will make you seriously question some of your life decisions.

How can some of them be so big? Is there EVER a need to live in a home this big?!? Would everything in this house actually get used?

Considering I don't live in a mansion, I have those same questions. And I find it hard to believe that everything would actually be used.

Take it from Dennis Malloy when he wrote about some of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore.

21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH)

Oh, so you thought those were pricey? Wait till you hear about this one.

I mean some of those homes were downright outrageous. Beautiful, but just absurd and I find it hard to believe there's ever a need to live in a home that big.

So when looking through Zillow the other day, I find a home and property that really blew me away.

The estate at 151 Spook Hollow road in Bedminster New Jersey is truly astounding.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

The property sits on 75 gated acres.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms (two half bathrooms.)

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Have I mentioned it has a beautiful outdoor in-ground pool? Well it does!

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

It's considered an equestrian estate so it's great for raising horses. Considering all the land this place has to offer, it makes sense.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

OK, now ready for the final drum roll? This place can be all yours for a measly..... $35 million!

Sounds like a bargain to me.

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.