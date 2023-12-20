This is one of the best steaks found in Monmouth County, NJ

Spent time in Ocean and Monmouth Counties on Tuesday. After speaking at the Toms River Republican Club and recognizing the leadership of Geri Ambrosio who recently lost her dad, I was off to Monmouth to iron out some end-of-year legal details regarding our multiple medial platforms.

Of course, if we're gonna have a late meeting on a weeknight, may as well have a good meal right? For this meeting, Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse in Red Bank was the spot.

It was no surprise that the place was packed, even on a Tuesday night. Without reservations, it was dinner at a high-top at the bar. No problem.

I Ubered to the speech and then got a ride to the restaurant from a friend, so a drink or two and then an Uber home was in order. But the star of the show was the steak and the creamed corn.

I went with a filet which was cooked perfectly rare of course.

Steak at Gabriella's in Red Bank Steak at Gabriella's in Red Bank loading...

The steak was served with roasted garlic.

Garlic at Gabriella's in Red Bank Garlic at Gabriella's in Red Bank loading...

I added some of the creamy butter from the basket holding the delicious bread and created the perfect bite.

Bread at Gabriella's in Red Bank loading...

The creamed corn had the right balance of sweet and salty and made the perfect side for the steak.

Creamed Corn at Gabriella's in Red Bank Creamed Corn at Gabriella's in Red Bank loading...

We'll be back for sure.

