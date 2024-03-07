This is now the Silicon Valley of New Jersey

New Jersey’s second-largest city, Jersey City, is known for a lot of things, like being called “Wall Street West” or its commanding views of the Manhattan skyline. But did you know that Jersey City is one of the top cities in the U.S. for tech?

According to Cloudwards, Jersey City ranks #5 for tech cities. Not too shabby.

They used 17 metrics across five broad categories: Livability, Internet Coverage & Quality, Career & Education, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Tech Community.

Jersey City scored particularly well in Livability (#4), Internet Coverage & Quality (#7), and Tech Community (#4).

The study says tech and IT jobs accounted for 15.5% of all jobs created in the city from 2020 to 2021, more than any other sector.

By the way, Jersey City isn’t the only New Jersey town in the top 100 cities: Newark ranks 28th as a tech hub.

The top 10:

1️⃣ New York

2️⃣ Washington, DC

3️⃣ San Francisco

4️⃣ Plano, TX

5️⃣ Jersey City

6️⃣ Raleigh, NC

7️⃣ Austin, TX

8️⃣ Boston, MA

9️⃣ Pittsburgh, PA

🔟 Frisco, TX

If you’re a tech professional, stay away from Anchorage, Alaska; it ranks last in the 100 cities considered.

